Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
Patricia A. "Pat" (Kinney) NEEDHAM

Patricia A. "Pat" (Kinney) NEEDHAM Obituary
Born June 25, 1938 in St. Paul Passed December 4, 2019 in Hastings Preceded in death by husband, Paul; parents, Gladys and Ralph Kinney; brother, Craig Kinney; and grandchildren, Philip Needham, Stephan Cedarbloom and Tiffany Fischer. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Melodie), Clayton (Liz) and Dana (Jim) Cedarbloom; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Claudette (Butch) Holzmer; and other family and friends. There will be a gathering to celebrate Pat's life from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
