Born June 25, 1938 in St. Paul Passed December 4, 2019 in Hastings Preceded in death by husband, Paul; parents, Gladys and Ralph Kinney; brother, Craig Kinney; and grandchildren, Philip Needham, Stephan Cedarbloom and Tiffany Fischer. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Melodie), Clayton (Liz) and Dana (Jim) Cedarbloom; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Claudette (Butch) Holzmer; and other family and friends. There will be a gathering to celebrate Pat's life from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019