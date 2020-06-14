Age 81 Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 in her home near Austin, Texas and was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 16, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa and lived most of her life in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Preceded in death by her husband Dean; parents, Harold & Hazel Palmer; son, Brian Nelson; brother, Sonny Palmer. Pat is survived by her children, Mike (Connie), Dale (Raymond); grandchildren, Nicole, Ashlee, Kent, Alyssa, Leah; great grandchildren, Silas, Stella, Daisy, Scarlett; beloved sister, Jackie Stanton; nieces, Kali Christensen, Shari Werner (Jon), LeAnn Petz; nephews, Mark Nelson (Connie), Kyle Petz; cousin, MaryAnn Palmer Paine and several other loved ones. Pat had a kind and loving heart. She was loved deeply and will be missed. Due to COVID a funeral service is not planned at this time.









