Age 92 Passed away on November 28, 2020, with her dear grandson, John Stephan, at her side. She was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 66 years; her dear friend and sister-in-law, Layne Echols; and her brothers Earl and Joe. She is survived by her children Marta, Jeffrey (Sandra), John (Kristine), Layne (Dave) and Jim (Jane); grandchildren John Stephan, Kevin, Madeleine, Matthew, Anna, Nicole, Anthony, Alexa and William; a brand-new great grandson, Otto William; and many nieces and nephews. Patt was born and raised in West St. Paul, MN – the first child of Earl and Helen Gramling. After graduating from Humboldt High, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps run by the University of Minnesota and Ancker Hospital, receiving her RN degree in 1949. She worked as a nurse on the medical-surgery ward of Ancker Hospital until 1957. Patricia was introduced to her husband Bill by her best friend (and Bill's sister) Layne, and they married in 1951. Bill, a WWII pilot, was recalled for the Korean War and Patt and Bill spent the first two years of their marriage in the Air Force Strategic Air Command, ending up in Spokane, Washington. After Bill's discharge from the service in 1953, they moved back to Minnesota and settled in White Bear Lake, where they made a home for their growing family. Patt was always busy. In addition to running a growing family, she worked in local politics, taught Catechism, and managed a little league baseball team. She was a thoughtful, kind "Good Samaritan" to many relatives, classmates, and friends throughout the years. Patt learned to ski in her 40's and also became an expert walleye fisherman, frequently out-fishing her husband and sons. For years, she planned a family reunion for her children and grandchildren at wonderful lakes around Minnesota. She will always be remembered for the unending supply of homemade cookies and Chex mix, as well as her annual Christmas cookies, candy and fruitcakes which she shipped around the country to friends and relatives. A celebration of her life will be planned later in 2021, when we can gather together safely. The family welcomes donations to your local food bank as an expression of sympathy and remembrance.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store