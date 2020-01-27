Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Patricia A. (Nagel) THOMPSON

Patricia A. (Nagel) THOMPSON Obituary
Age 77, of St. Paul On January 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Roman & Kathleen and brother Ronald. Survived by her children, Gerald Fraser Jr., Patricia Fraser and Shannon (Joe) Niedorf; grandchildren, Robert, Joshua, Jahneah (Josh), Abigail and William; great-grand children, Jayda, DaLoc and Everett; brother Robert (Margaret) and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8PM and from 10-11AM Thursday. Funeral Service Thursday 11AM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020
