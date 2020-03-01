|
|
Age 88, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Pat loved spending time with her family, reading and playing golf. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Jeffrey and grandson, Nolan Radziej. Pat is survived by her children, Mary (Rich) Kettler, Dawn (Don) Lowe and Lisa (Phil) Radziej; grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Malone, Laura, Daniel and Annemarie Kettler, Meagan Radziej (Carter Zenk); brother, Jim (Jean) Magnuson; sisters-in-law, Gayle (Bob) Rasmussen, Jean (Jerry) Bucksa and brother-in-law, Bob. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 4th 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2045 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020