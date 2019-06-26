|
August 25, 1930 ~ June 13, 2019 Pat was an amazing woman. She learned to knit at a young age and as a highly accomplished knitter, she shared her many projects with family members of all ages. Pat loved the challenge of a complicated pattern and project because 'plain knitting is boring'. She approached life the same way, finding adventures around the world and close to home. Preceded in death by husbands Melvin Fine and David Weinke. Survived by children, Susan Lyon, Carol Heerema, Robert (Suzette) Fine; stepchildren Martha (Charles) Barsness and Charles Weinke; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, July 1, from noon to two at Angelo's Italian Restaurant in South St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 26 to June 30, 2019