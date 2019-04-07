Home

Age 87, passed away March 29, 2019. Born July 29, 1931. Preceded in death by devoted husband of 54 years, Duane, brother William (Bill) Kelley, sister Kathleen Dwyer. Survived by children Lisa (Richard) Goben, Mike (Brenda), Bill (Susan), Don Fleishhacker. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, sister Terrie Keller, Lyle Metzger. Memorials preferred to . A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 10am, followed by a memorial service at 11am with luncheon following, at 4th Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 4th Ave NW, Faribault, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
