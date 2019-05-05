|
Age 90, of Arden Hills Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 She was loved and adored by her husband, Robert; her four "perfect" children, Bruce (Lori), Douglas (Samira), Jim (Carole) Cindy (Peter); 11 grandchildren, 13 great grand-children; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat loved the great outdoors — camping as a child along the Crow River, cross country skiing through the woods at Steamboat Lake, water skiing on Woman Lake, swimming with the little grandchildren (because their parents said it was too cold to go in!) and singing around the campfire at night while making s'mores with the kids. Pat loved to bake, loved having her grandchildren stay overnight, loved to dance and to sing. And wow, could she sing! Every Wednesday evening, she could be found at church choir practice. And on Sunday she could bring tears to your eyes with her beautiful, warm soprano voice and if she was singing The Lord's Prayer, you better have a tissue. Pat's intense positivity, laughter and smile will be missed by us all. Her loving spirit will be joining those who passed before her, her husband Bob and sons Bruce and Jim. Special thanks to the incredibly attentive, caring and loving staff at Johanna Shores, who treated our mom as their own. Memorial service to be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, 1795 Holton St, Falcon Heights, MN 55113. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Falcon Heights Church Music Program. Private Interment to occur at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 5 to May 10, 2019