Age 87, of Cottage Grove Passed away on February 8, 2020, after a brief but courageous struggle with cancer. Pat is preceded in death by husband Stan, son Tom, parents Murly and Erma Borgerson, and brother Roger Borgerson. She is survived by daughters Lori Berg and Jodie Berg (John Licciardi); grandchildren Jessica Vadnais (Bobby), Roderick Combs (Ashley Lochli) and Jacob Bright; sister Kay Walker and brother Terry Borgerson (Greta); great-grand children Jonathon, Andrew, Janaya, Cash and Bennett; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat was born in St. Paul and grew up in Hanley Falls. She graduated from Fairview nursing school in 1953 and later that year married Stan on Oahu, where Stan was stationed. Pat began her nursing career there and then worked in hospital and community nursing settings in Minneapolis, Clarkfield and Marshall, and for the Upper Sioux community in Granite Falls. She and Stan retired and moved to Cottage Grove in 1994. There Pat continued her involvement in community organizations, volunteering for a time at Regina Hospital in Hastings, and participating in activities at her church, the local TOPS group, and the "Yarn Gang". Pat's family is deeply grateful to relatives and Pat's friends for their visits, cards, calls, gifts, support, and love during her illness, and for the exceptional care and support Pat and the family received from the staff of The Pillars Hospice Home and St. John's Hospital. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, at 3:00 p.m., at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7000 Hinton Ave. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016, to be followed by a reception. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place in Hanley Falls at a later date. Memorials are preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home, 6025 Upper 35th St. N., Saint Paul, MN 55128, or St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020