Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1500 Vine St.
Hudson, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1500 Vine St.
Hudson, MN
Patricia Ann BOHATY Obituary
Of Hudson, Wisconsin Preceded in death by husband, Adolph J. Bohaty; parents, Walter and Marie LaBore; 2 infant brothers; and sister, Joanne Peterson. Survived by children, Anthony (Elizabeth), St. Paul MN, Nicole Trierweiler (Michael), Bruno MN, Patricia Bohaty, Minneapolis MN; grandchildren, Joshua Keelin, Jeremy Keelin, Zachary Trierweiler; sisters-in-law, Deborah Redpath (Tracy), Hanover MN, Sue Johnson, Chippewa Falls, WI; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St. in Hudson, WI, with visitation one hour prior. Family and Friend Gathering following the service. Family Spring interment. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
