Age 92, of Inver Grove Heights Born December 19, 1926 in Montevideo, MN. Passed away on August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Doug Condon, parents, Vince and Jesse Ryan, and son Joe. Survived by children Mike, Jim (Annie); daughter-in-law Sandy; grandchildren Lauren (Matt), Ryan, Jason (Meredith), Alyssa (Travis), Emma, Philip; great-grandchildren Jack, Madeline; and very special friend Mary Koester. Memorial service to be held on Saturday, October 19, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Timber Hills Senior Living, 6307 Burnham Circle, Inver Grove Heights, MN, 55076. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Health east Hospice or a charity of your own choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019