Age 85 Of Hastings Passed away November 14, 2019 at home, peacefully watching the Hallmark Channel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reinold "Knobby"; and son, John. Pat is survived by her children, Pam Fox (Paul), Cindy (Kevin) Moline, Jeff (Paula) Fox, Deb (Reid) Seipp, Jimmy Fox, Tammy (Bacs) Bacon; daughter in law, Mary; grandchildren, Sr. Kelly, Ryan, Jay, Ashley, Alex, Max, Josh, Dominick, Maddie, Sammy, Megan; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Callum, Nash, and Magnolia; brother, Don (Karyn) Pederson; best friend, Dell Medcraft; and many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Private Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019