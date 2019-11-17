Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Patricia Ann "Pat" FOX

Patricia Ann "Pat" FOX Obituary
Age 85 Of Hastings Passed away November 14, 2019 at home, peacefully watching the Hallmark Channel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reinold "Knobby"; and son, John. Pat is survived by her children, Pam Fox (Paul), Cindy (Kevin) Moline, Jeff (Paula) Fox, Deb (Reid) Seipp, Jimmy Fox, Tammy (Bacs) Bacon; daughter in law, Mary; grandchildren, Sr. Kelly, Ryan, Jay, Ashley, Alex, Max, Josh, Dominick, Maddie, Sammy, Megan; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Callum, Nash, and Magnolia; brother, Don (Karyn) Pederson; best friend, Dell Medcraft; and many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Private Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
