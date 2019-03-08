|
|
Age 81 of Blaine, MN, passed away on March 6, 2019. Patricia will be remembered as a full time loving mother and wife who had a deep faith in God and an endless life of giving. Long time member of St. John the Baptist Church, New Brighton, member of Local 1189. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Katherine Holden. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dick; children, Kay Lee (Carbo) Traxler, Steve (Gabrielle) Gigrich, Kimberly (Joe) Doperalski, Shawn (Peggy) Gigrich, Scott (Julie) Gigrich and Kevin (Lisa) Gigrich; 12 grand children and 5 step-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Lila) Holden; and sisters Mary Kay (Don) Metz and Jeanine (Gale) Issendorf. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11th at 10:30 AM with a visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Chuch, 853 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery following the service. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019