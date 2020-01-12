|
|
Age 87 of Baldwin, WI Formerly of St. Paul Preceded in death of husband, Gifford Sr.; daughter, Helen; granddaughter, Crystal. Survived by children, Jeanette (Ken), Gifford Jr., Glenn (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; sister, Sally (Bill) Regan; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday (January 16, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Sandberg Family Funeral Home 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020