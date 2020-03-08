Home

Patricia Ann "Patty" HILL

Patricia Ann "Patty" HILL Obituary
Of Rosemount, MN Passed away Thursday, March 5th surrounded by loved ones. Patty was a loving wife and mother, an avid gardener, loved to travel with her husband, and raised butterflies in her spare time. She is survived by husband Kevin Hill of Rosemount, MN, daughters Kari Hill of Apple Valley, MN, Mandy (Chad) Miller of New Brighton, MN and Christen Hill of Decatur, IL and grandsons Ayden and Jack Miller. She was reunited in heaven with her parents Margaret and Gerald Williams. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14 at 10 AM, funeral to follow at Bloomington Lutheran, 9350 Portland Ave. S.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
