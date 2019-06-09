|
(nee Cleary) Loving Mother and Grandmother Age 90, of St. Paul passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and is now dancing in heaven. Preceded in death by husband, Robert W.; son, Robert F.; daughter, Karyn Huemoeller; great-grandson, Kody Roettjer; siblings, Francis Cleary, Margaret Schwartz, George Cleary and Rosemary Hagen. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Regina (Duane) Roettjer, Gayle Huemoeller, Heidi Huemoeller, Karyl (Brad) Simonson; grandchildren, Jared (Mary), Kurt (Tamyra), Megan, Matt, Nicole, Jessika, Bradley, Robert, Andrew; 4 great-grand children; nieces, nephews, and many others. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 12th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marsha Scott who cared for and loved on her "Aunt Patty" for the last 5 years. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019