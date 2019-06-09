Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Patricia Ann HUEMOELLER Obituary
(nee Cleary) Loving Mother and Grandmother Age 90, of St. Paul passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and is now dancing in heaven. Preceded in death by husband, Robert W.; son, Robert F.; daughter, Karyn Huemoeller; great-grandson, Kody Roettjer; siblings, Francis Cleary, Margaret Schwartz, George Cleary and Rosemary Hagen. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Regina (Duane) Roettjer, Gayle Huemoeller, Heidi Huemoeller, Karyl (Brad) Simonson; grandchildren, Jared (Mary), Kurt (Tamyra), Megan, Matt, Nicole, Jessika, Bradley, Robert, Andrew; 4 great-grand children; nieces, nephews, and many others. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 12th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marsha Scott who cared for and loved on her "Aunt Patty" for the last 5 years. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
