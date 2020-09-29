Age 88, of Stillwater Passed away September 26, 2020 Born April 17, 1932. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Katherine Jewell. Survived by children, Linda and Jeff Peterson; grandchildren Alyssa and Colin Janilla; sisters Barbara Jewell Greeder and Josephine Jewell Harrison. Longtime teacher at Oak Park Elementary School in Stillwater. Following her father's interest in flying, she took private pilot training at Lake Elmo Airport. She placed 3rd in the 1950 Miss Minnesota Pageant. Canoeing on the St. Croix River led to many BWCA trips. Early participant in Monarch butterfly tagging and study. Her interests included volunteering at the Belwin Nature Center, fiber arts, spinning & weaving, water color painting, travel in the US and abroad, and time with family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. The public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. for the Mass. Burial will be at the Houlton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to White Bear Center for the Arts where she was a longtime supporter.