Age 81, of Moose Lake Died on Friday, March 13th, 2020, in Augustana Mercy Care Center. She was born in Saint Paul, MN to Clifford and Eleanore Martinson on January 31st, 1939. Pat grew up in Saint Paul, graduating from Harding High School. She then attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities where she obtained a Masters Degree in home economics education. For many years, Pat was the home economics teacher at Moose Lake High School. She was an active member and held an officer position in the Home Economics Educators Association of Minnesota. Pat was also an involved member of Hope Lutheran Church of Moose Lake. Her talents and hobbies included knitting, making clothing, and cross stitching. She also loved to read mystery books. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Eleanore. Pat is survived by her sister, Carol Martinson; and numerous cousins, other relatives, and close friends. In an effort to promote health and safety, an extended time of visitation will be held from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home for those who would like to show their condolences, with no family present. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 20th, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Funeral attendance will be limited to immediate family and very close family friends only. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date in St. Paul. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Maplewood on Monday, March 23rd, 2020, at 12pm. Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2020