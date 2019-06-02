|
Was born September 30, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Agnes Haas, her brother-in-law Antone Callens and nephew Anthony Callens. She is survived by her sisters Charlene Callens and Michelle (Richard) Bailey, five nephews and three nieces. Pat died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was known for her unwavering love and loyalty to her faith, her family, her friends and her Gopher football team. Celebration of Pat's life: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:00 am Visitation 10:00 am Funeral Mass & Celebration of Life with Lunch to follow at St. Olaf Church, 215 South 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402. Friday, June 7, 2019 11:00 am Graveside, St Mary's Cemetery, Sleepy Eye, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in her name to St. Olaf Church or to the .
