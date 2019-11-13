|
|
Age 90, of Mahtomedi Formerly of St. Paul and Hayward, WI Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Albert George; son, Richard Patrick; brother, Donald Kane; and sister, Mary Brower. Survived by children, Deborah Ann (Tom) Fehrman, Thomas Albert, Bruce Michael, Mark Albert, and William Joseph (Michele); grandchildren, Erin (Randy), Nate, Ashley (Justin), Brianna and Brandon; great grand children, Peyton, Miah, Kaitlyn, Lillie, Logan and Saydee Jayde; sister, Rosemarie Yunker and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was most important to her. If she wasn't spending time with family and friends you could find her and Al along with their son Tom at the casino playing the slots. Celebration of life for Patricia and her husband Albert on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) 11:00 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019