Age 80 of Lake Elmo Pat went home to the Lord peacefully on June 10th, surrounded by her loving family at home. She is now reunited with her parents Lorne and Hazel; step-mother Lillian; brother Jack; sisters Lynne and Sandy; and best friend Pat. Will be dearly missed by devoted husband of 57 years Chuck; daughters Patty (Mark), Dawn, Lisa (Chris) and Jennifer (John); 13 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings Mary Ellen and John (Jill); special friends Jim Branch and family; many nieces, nephews and other loving family, and friends. Pat was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She truly loved her life with Chuck and being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She adored spending time with her family and attending their many activities. In her younger years she enjoyed playing sports and being with family and friends. Pat will be remembered for her selflessness, always putting the needs of others before her own. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice Care. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Toodle-Loo!