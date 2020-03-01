Home

Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Richard's Catholic Church
7540 Penn Ave.
Richfield, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Richard's Catholic Church
7540 Penn Ave.
Richfield, MN
Patricia B. GORR


1930 - 2020
Born 2/24/1930 – Passed 2/17/2020 finally breaking through the strangling hold of Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by beloved husband, DeWayne. Survived by daughter, Caryn Meyer; son, Gary; adored granddaughter, Sonda (Bill) Luckow; great-grandchildren, Hailee and Will; and very special friends, Thorne and Sandra Helgesen. Memorials preferred to . Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Friday (March 6) with visitation 1 hour prior at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. in Richfield. Private interment Dawn Valley. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
