Born 2/24/1930 – Passed 2/17/2020 finally breaking through the strangling hold of Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by beloved husband, DeWayne. Survived by daughter, Caryn Meyer; son, Gary; adored granddaughter, Sonda (Bill) Luckow; great-grandchildren, Hailee and Will; and very special friends, Thorne and Sandra Helgesen. Memorials preferred to . Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Friday (March 6) with visitation 1 hour prior at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. in Richfield. Private interment Dawn Valley. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020