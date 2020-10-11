(nee Alden) Age 100 of Shoreview Passed away Oct. 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Rev. Rankin Shrewsbury; parents, Paul and Mary Alden; sisters, Alice and Mary. Survived by son, Douglas (Mary Paul Slettehaugh); daughters, Joan (Bruce) Schubert, Ann (Leo) Dwyer and Helen (Randy) Edinger; grandchildren, Sara Shrewsbury (Brian Lee), Catherine Shrewsbury (Kevin Willey), Paul Shrewsbury (Bre Zarmbinski), Carolyn Shrewsbury, Patricia Schubert (Jason Dooley), Paul Schubert, Erin Dwyer, Jacob (Ashley) Dwyer, Carrie (Sam) Arnold and Alex (Grace) Edinger; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Alexander Dwyer, Chance Dooley and Brady Arnold; as well as her beloved cat, Shoesy. Private family service to be held. Interment Congregational Church UCC Faribault, MN. Memorials preferred to the music program at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110.