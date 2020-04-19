Age 87 Passed away peacefully at her home on April 15, 2020. She was born March 13, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Inga & Clarence Andreasen. She was married to her long-time love and husband, Walter Lindberg, for almost 65 years. Patricia "Pat" loved and served her Lord and Savior! She loved and was devoted to her family, and cherished her many friendships. Pat enjoyed singing, coffee dates with friends, golfing, reading, traveling, and celebrating events with family and friends. Pat and her husband were teachers; they met while on staff together at Fertile-Beltrami Public School. Pat accomplished her Teaching Degree while attending Bemidji State University. Pat taught at the elementary level, stayed home while her children were young, and then worked part-time as a Title 1 Tutor. Walter and Pat raised their three children while living in Fertile, MN. Pat is survived by her husband, Walter; their three children, Susan Lindberg (Tom Corradi), Steven Lindberg, Nancy Risch (Rod). They have eight grandchildren, Kristan Kary (Mitch), Scott Olson (Amanda), Jenessa Campbell (Adam), Cassandra Risch, Leah Lindberg, Jessica Risch, Brett Lindberg & Bradley Risch. They have four great-grandchildren, Hudson Kary, Hayes Kary, Hattan Kary, and Cullen Campbell. Pat is survived by two siblings, Loren and Richard Mathson. She also has many nieces and nephews. Pat is preceded in death by her biological parents as well as the parents who raised her, Louis & Oline Mathson, her brothers, Donald and Verne Andreasen, her daughter who died shortly after birth, and her granddaughter, Mackenzie Risch. A "celebration of life" ceremony is planned at a date yet to be determined. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.