Age 94 Died peacefully on June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 72 years, Robert. Survived by sons, Greg and Jon (Cathy) and daughter Pam (Larry) Huwe; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Born August 27, 1925, Pat grew up in West St. Paul, graduating from Humboldt High School. She was a devoted wife and mother, always the heart of the home. She was an avid reader, a skilled seamstress and a willing volunteer. For 22 years she worked as executive secretary at the Tweed Museum and Art Department at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She always kept a beautiful home, was active in church, loved nature and enjoyed the outdoors on family camping and boating trips. In retirement Pat became an accomplished painter in the Norwegian folk art style of Rosemaling. Pat and Bob traveled the world, especially during the 20 years they lived in Arizona before moving back to West St. Paul in 2007. A private family graveside service has been scheduled.