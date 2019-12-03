Home

Patricia D. (Wallace) PAYSON

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Tata, Sister, Aunt ~ of White Bear Lake Born April 11, 1935, died Nov. 29, 2019. Survived by children Kathy (Robert) Culbertson, Debra (Tom) Voight, Jim; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grand children; and siblings Joel, Michael (Christine), Liz (Jack) Huppert, Jay (Lisa). Funeral service Dec. 7th at Forest Lake Christian Church, 420 W. Broadway, Forest Lake, MN. Visitation at 10 a.m, service at 11 a.m. Family Interment .
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
