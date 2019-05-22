|
Of Hastings, formerly of Cottage Grove, and Grand Rapids, Minnesota Pat was born in Proctor, MN on January 22, 1926, to the late Fred and Ann (Johnson) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, son, Tommy and twin sister, Geraldine Young. She is survived by her children, Cathi (Mark) Schooley, David (Barb) Duus and Kristi (Tim) Osterberg; brother, Manley (Judy) Smith; 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. We were blessed to call her mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend. Memorials preferred to the Macular Degeneration Association or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019