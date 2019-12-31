Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Patricia E. (Lanigan) DelCastillo Obituary
Age 77 - Of St. Paul Passed away December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by infant son, Henry Paul; parents, Francis and Caroline; sister, Marlene Redner; and brother, Gene. Survived by husband, Henry "Hank"; children, Vicki (John), Tammy (Dean) Stroschein, Susie (Mike) Sherman, Crisie (Sean), Tony, April (Randy) and Michelle (Scott); 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grand children; sister, Carol (Wayne) Kraetzner; brother, Gary (Jane) Lanigan; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 4:00 PM Thursday, January 2 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 2-4 PM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019
