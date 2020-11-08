1/1
Patricia EGGERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92, of Caledonia, MN Died October 29, 2020 at Sauer Health Care in Winona, MN of congestive heart failure and kidney disease. Patricia's contagious laugh, sense of humor, generous nature, and adventurous spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She always put others first, and her fervent wish was that she made a difference in the lives of others. That she succeeded is confirmed by the countless people who love her and will miss her presence in their lives. Cremation is being handled by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, and private interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth, SD. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to New Brighton United Church of Christ. Cards may be sent to Attn: Eggert Family, Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, MN 55921. The family would like to thank Sauer Health Care for their compassionate care during Pat's last year of life. www.jandtfredrickson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home
518 W Main St
Caledonia, MN 55921
(507) 725-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved