Age 92, of Caledonia, MN Died October 29, 2020 at Sauer Health Care in Winona, MN of congestive heart failure and kidney disease. Patricia's contagious laugh, sense of humor, generous nature, and adventurous spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She always put others first, and her fervent wish was that she made a difference in the lives of others. That she succeeded is confirmed by the countless people who love her and will miss her presence in their lives. Cremation is being handled by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, and private interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth, SD. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to New Brighton United Church of Christ. Cards may be sent to Attn: Eggert Family, Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, MN 55921. The family would like to thank Sauer Health Care for their compassionate care during Pat's last year of life. www.jandtfredrickson.com