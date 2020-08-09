Age 92, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. She was born to Lester and Margaret Greenfield on a farm near Roberts, WI, on July 31, 1928. Patty was a graduate from River Falls High School in 1946, and from UW-River Falls in 1951. She taught elementary school in Black River Falls, North St. Paul, Marshfield and Long Prairie. Patty married Niles Westby on June 14, 1958. Together they lived in Long Prairie, Albert Lea, Detroit Lakes, Willmar and Woodbury. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Guardian Angels Church, where she was very involved in her church. She was also involved in youth sports associations. Patty loved to watch her sons and granddaughters participate in their activities. She loved God, her life, and her family and friends. She enriched the lives of those she touched. Time with Patty was cherished, and she will be eternally missed. She is survived by sons Dave, Bryan (April) and Clark, grand daughters Claire and Corinne, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Niles, her siblings and their spouses Bill (Irma, Garnet) Greenfield, Margaret Greenfield, Imelda (Jim) Madden and Mary (Bob) Schwalen. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels with Interment following at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. When restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life and party will be held. Patty's family would like to thank the professional healthcare workers of Health Partners, Health East, Urgency Room, St. Therese, Woodbury Health Care Center, St. Croix Hospice, and everyone cared for Patty. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com