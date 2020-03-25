|
|
Age 86, of Roseville MN Passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2020. Class of 1952 Academy of Holy Angels. Joined in marriage to Sidney May 7, 1960 and raised their children in Columbia Heights MN until Sid's passing in 1991. On October 25, 1997 Pat joined in marriage to the 2nd love of her life, John Shelland. Together for 23 years, they traveled the world and dedicated their lives to helping others through volunteer work with their church, Meals on Wheels and other community activities. Along with their travels, Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending theatre, concerts, MN Gopher football games and coffee time with church community. Preceded in death by 1st husband, Sidney Erickson; brother, Dr. Robert WonSavage. Survived by husband, John; children, David, Judi (Joe) Bloom, Stephanie (Matt) Bauer, and granddaughter Amanda; grandson, Nate; Step- children, Jan (Bill) Mershon, Scott Shelland; many grand and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy WonSavage; many loving relatives and friends. Private family services to be held at St. Odilia's Catholic Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Billmanhunt.com 612-789-6363
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 25, 2020