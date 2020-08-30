Age 77 of Durand Died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home in Durand. Pat was born on October 18, 1942 in South St. Paul, MN. She was the daughter of Keavin M. and Frances T. (Grochowski) Burns. Pat grew up in South St. Paul and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1960. After high school Pat attended Ancker Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. She was married to the love of her life, Laverne Sabelko on May 29, 1965. Pat spent many years in the nursing field some of which include the VA hospital in Minneapolis, MN, Durand and Menomonie Obstetrics, Nursing Home Manager, Home Health Care and Director of Nursing. Pat is survived by her husband, Laverne; three children, Kathy (Randy) Anderson, Michael (Tracy) and Joe (Jen); six grandchildren, Kaylee, Randy Jr., Marlie, Keavin, Tommy and Keegan; one sister, Jo-Ann (Tom) Heinsch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family. www.rhielfuneralhome.com