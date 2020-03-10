|
Age 86 of Little Canada Passed away on Sunday March 8 2020. Preceded in death by husband Clarence "Spike", sisters Rosemary, Lorraine and Margaret. Survived by children Stephen (Debra), Sandra (Kip) Bolstad, Daniel (Tamara), Deborah (Russell) Plath, Jacqueline (Mark) Heimer; grandchildren Nanci, Stephen Jr (Sarah), Sara (Stephen), Scott, Kurt (Pingping), Kristin, Michael (Sharon), Nicole, Matthew; great grandchildren Audrey, Roman, Hunter, Kayla; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial to be held 11:00 Friday, March 13th with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . Special thanks to the staff at StoneCrest Memory Care Center, Elk Ridge Alzheimer Special Care Center and Optage Hospice. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2020