Age 88 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Cletus. Survived by children, Bernard, Janet (Mark Robertson), Barb, Sandra (Dave Stevenson); grandchildren Angie (Gerard), Lucas (Laura), Samantha (Greg), Daniel, Frances; six great grandchildren; sister, Mary; nieces, Heidi and Katie. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Monday April 1, 2019 with visitation from 10-11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 749 6th Ave. So., So. St. Paul. Luncheon to follow Mass. Memorials preferred to . Our gratitude to the staff at Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019