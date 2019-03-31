Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
749 6 th Ave.So
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
St. Paul., MN
View Map
Patricia "Pat" GATZKE

Patricia "Pat" GATZKE Obituary
Age 88 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Cletus. Survived by children, Bernard, Janet (Mark Robertson), Barb, Sandra (Dave Stevenson); grandchildren Angie (Gerard), Lucas (Laura), Samantha (Greg), Daniel, Frances; six great grandchildren; sister, Mary; nieces, Heidi and Katie. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Monday April 1, 2019 with visitation from 10-11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 749 6th Ave. So., So. St. Paul. Luncheon to follow Mass. Memorials preferred to . Our gratitude to the staff at Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
