Age 82, Formerly of Roseville Passed away on August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Elmer; parents, Lillian and Kenneth Neubauer; daughter, Jackie; and granddaughter, Ashley. Survived by children; Pam (Bill), Steve, Jeff (Amber), Tim (Cindy), Randy (Dawn); 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grand children; siblings, Geri (Norm), Quent (Mary), and Kenny (Dona); extended family, and friends. Memorial service with COVID guidelines 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 2 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Private interment. Visitation 10-11AM Wednesday at funeral home. Memorials preferred to the family. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550