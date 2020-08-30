1/1
Patricia "Patsy" (Neubauer) GELKING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, Formerly of Roseville Passed away on August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Elmer; parents, Lillian and Kenneth Neubauer; daughter, Jackie; and granddaughter, Ashley. Survived by children; Pam (Bill), Steve, Jeff (Amber), Tim (Cindy), Randy (Dawn); 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grand children; siblings, Geri (Norm), Quent (Mary), and Kenny (Dona); extended family, and friends. Memorial service with COVID guidelines 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 2 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Private interment. Visitation 10-11AM Wednesday at funeral home. Memorials preferred to the family. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved