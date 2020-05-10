Age 76, of Naples, Florida Died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 following a 10-day struggle with COVID-19. Pat was a resident of Dellwood and Stillwater, MN for many years in the 1970s through the 1990s during her husband's years working at 3M in St. Paul, MN. She worked as an RN at local hospitals for many of those years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, in September 1943, Pat grew up in West Hempstead, NY, and subsequently graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital Nursing School in Jamaica, Queens, NY. She married her high school sweetheart, Dave Gibbons, in 1965 and they had almost 55 married years together. A devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother of 7, Pat is survived by her husband, Dave, four sons David, Jeff (Meredith), Glenn (Laura) and Mike (Louise) Gibbons, and her beloved grandchildren Belle, Maddy, Ryan, Catherine, Tom, Grace and Shelby. She is also survived by her loving sister Kathy (Ron) Margolis. As a young mother with four boys at home, Pat juggled motherhood with her role as an RN working night shifts in the ICU. As Dave's career progressed, Pat routinely and enthusiastically packed up the family and moved multiple times within the U.S. between St. Paul, MN; NY/NJ area; Wooster, OH; and western Michigan. Overseas, Pat particularly cherished a 5-year stay in Bangkok, Thailand where husband Dave was Managing Director for 3M Thailand throughout the late 1980s. This opened up a whole new world of adventure as Pat journeyed extensively throughout Asia during this time. Pat's love of international travel never diminished, and included time living in Brussels, Belgium during the late 1990s. She made lifelong friends every place along the way. As Dave's corporate career wound down, Pat and Dave moved to the Mediterra community in Naples, FL in 2007. Pat enthusiastically supported and was a trustee of the Naples Children's Education Foundation, sponsors of the Naples Winter Wine Fest, where Pat served on the Grant Committee, and also as a trustee of Southwest Florida Childrens Charities. Pat made many dear friends in those two wonderful organizations that do so much for children in need in Southwest Florida. As noted, Pat loved international travel, and traveled to the far corners of the world. One destination held a special place in her heart, Africa. Fittingly she celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary on a hilltop overlooking the Serengeti Plains, holding hands with her husband and surrounded by children and grandchildren. Pat had a kind heart, a loving soul and a smile that lit up a room.









