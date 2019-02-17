|
|
Age 78, of Maplewood, formerly of Roseau, passed away peacefully February 13, 2019, after a long and painful battle with illness. She is preceded in death by her son, David; parents, Edgar and Hannah Hetteen; birth mother, Rose; sister, Nancy; and brother, Ronald. She is survived by her children, Jeff, Tammy, Eddie and Lori; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Nila (Alan) Spitzak Hetteen. Patricia will be greatly missed by her grandson Joey, and her two cats, Max and Rascal. Funeral service to be held Saturday, Feb. 23rd, at 2pm with visitation one hour prior, at the Washburn McReavy Hillside Chapel. Services also to be held Tues., Feb 26th in Roseau, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Patricia's favorite charity, Boys Town. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019