Patricia HURRLE

Beloved Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma Age 90, of Woodbury Passed away on 07/24/2020. Preceded in death by husband Paul; brother Virgil Deibele and sister Virginia Bruggeman. Survived by children Debra Markfort (Robert), Mark (Debra), Tim, Craig (Bonnie), Lisa Bond (Bill) and Pam Broshears (George); 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother Linus and many nieces & nephews. Patricia was an active volunteer with Oak Meadows Assisted Living and Transfiguration Catholic Church. A private family service is planned with a burial at Union Cemetery. Pat's family would like to thank the Oak Park Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice staff for their constant care and compassion of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are preferred to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
Team Gian Strong. https://mda.donordrive.com/
participant/AshleyRassett