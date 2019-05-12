|
|
Age 77, passed away May 8, 2019 amongst her family. Pat was preceded in death by parents Alvin and Viola, brother Harlan (Butch), sister (Carol), and nephew (Mark). Survived by sons Randy (Nadine), Jerry (Jan), Chris (Renee), Don (Sarah); 16 grand children, 10 great grandchildren; brother Don (Bev); sisters Gloria (Greg) and Sandy (Ross); Aunt Ruth, nieces and nephews. Celebration Service 11 am, May 15, 2019 St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pat will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019