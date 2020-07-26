1/1
Patricia Irene BORRE
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Patricia Irene Borre (Dicks) who was born in Minneapolis on January 10, 1929 to Bernard and Elizabeth Dicks. She was the youngest of seven and valedictorian of her high school graduating class. She was 91 years young. She married Richard Anthony Borre on July 1, 1950. They were married 62 years. She leaves behind her son, David Borre; daughters, Mary Pat Cook (Gary) and Nancy Brask; grandchildren, Garrett Cook (Erica), Collin Cook (Sandra), Jared Brask and Rachel Copeland (Jerry); 7 great grandchildren, Grady and Colby Cook, Connor and Luca Cook, Isabella, Rowan and baby, Amara Copeland. She was a bowler, a golfer and a tireless volunteer. She loved Mass at St. Agnes Church in St. Paul and completing crossword puzzles. No church service will be held at this time. Private family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please send memorials to St. Paul Catholic Charities. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved