It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Patricia Irene Borre (Dicks) who was born in Minneapolis on January 10, 1929 to Bernard and Elizabeth Dicks. She was the youngest of seven and valedictorian of her high school graduating class. She was 91 years young. She married Richard Anthony Borre on July 1, 1950. They were married 62 years. She leaves behind her son, David Borre; daughters, Mary Pat Cook (Gary) and Nancy Brask; grandchildren, Garrett Cook (Erica), Collin Cook (Sandra), Jared Brask and Rachel Copeland (Jerry); 7 great grandchildren, Grady and Colby Cook, Connor and Luca Cook, Isabella, Rowan and baby, Amara Copeland. She was a bowler, a golfer and a tireless volunteer. She loved Mass at St. Agnes Church in St. Paul and completing crossword puzzles. No church service will be held at this time. Private family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please send memorials to St. Paul Catholic Charities. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550