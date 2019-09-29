|
|
Age 89 of Edina Gently passed away on September 21, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. Pat was born in Minneapolis in 1930 and graduated from Saint Margaret's Academy in 1948. Pat worked in the Foshay Tower as an office manager for Kelloggs and then was a stewardess for TWA and Northwest Airlines. When Pat married Jack Mertes in 1956, they built a loving home and had five children. While raising her young family, Pat was active with Mrs. Jaycees, Bo Peeps, and the League of Catholic Women. In the 1970s and 80s, Pat was a member of the Twin Cities Puppeteers and performed puppet shows throughout the region assisted by her daughters. In the 1980s, Pat worked at the College of St. Thomas in Campus Ministry and in the Academic Dean's office. Pat loved reading, playing piano, gardening (she was known as the Flower Fairy), bicycling, cheering for Gopher football, traveling, and enjoying good chocolate. Pat and Jack always encouraged their children and grandchildren in their artistic, athletic and academic endeavors. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eleanor Irwin; sister Eleanor Ann; brother Wally Irwin; and daughter Amy Mertes Dingmann. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jack; son Jack (Lori); daughters Ann (Rick Griffith), Jennifer and Maribeth (Todd Hegg); and five grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Emerald Crest Shakopee and the Grace Hospice team for helping Pat on her journey. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Monday, October 7 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina with visitation at 10 AM. Memorials preferred to the Amy Mertes Dingmann Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of St. Thomas.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019