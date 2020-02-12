|
|
Devoted Wife Mother and Grandma Age 88 of St. Paul, passed away on February 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Vincent; son, Christopher; sister, Jeanne Eckels. Survived by children, Michael (Phylis), Erik (Paula), Susan (Patrick) Connolly, Peter, Paul (Joy); 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Karen (Brad) Rahn; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 14 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 10 - 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Joseph's Indian School, give.stjo.org. Special thanks for the loving care from Sholom Home and HealthEast Hospice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020