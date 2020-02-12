Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Visitation
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Patricia J. BIEVER Obituary
Devoted Wife Mother and Grandma Age 88 of St. Paul, passed away on February 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Vincent; son, Christopher; sister, Jeanne Eckels. Survived by children, Michael (Phylis), Erik (Paula), Susan (Patrick) Connolly, Peter, Paul (Joy); 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Karen (Brad) Rahn; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 14 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 10 - 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Joseph's Indian School, give.stjo.org. Special thanks for the loving care from Sholom Home and HealthEast Hospice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
