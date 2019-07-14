|
Born, 10/23/1921, died 6/28/2019 at age 97. Born in Ellsworth, MN, Pat grew up in Worthington, MN. She had a wonderful family, parents Walter Henry and Eugenia King Rohlk, and a dear older sister, Pauline Arlie Rohlk. She met Tom Campbell at Worthington Junior College, and after Pearl Harbor and Tom's enlistment in the Army Air Corp, they were married in Wichita Falls, TX where Tom was training as a glider pilot. Tom was deployed to England in March of 1944, Pat returned to Worthington and son, Mike, was born in September of 1944. After the war, they lived in Sioux Falls (Augustana College) where Mark was born, Adrian, MN (Tom's first teaching job) where Tom was born, and East Lansing, MI where Tom got his Masters in School Administration at Michigan State. After spending 8 years in Michigan the family moved to Stillwater in 1958. Son, John, was born in Stillwater in March of 1963. Pat was a great wife and terrific mom, loving everything about her life. After Tom's retirement they began to split time between Stillwater and their townhome in Scottsdale, AZ. Tom's death in 1989 may have ended the happiest time in her life, but she accepted that fact and enjoyed the last 30 years. A game player, she loved golf, bridge, Scrabble, Kismet, Bananagrams, crossword puzzles, reading, Mexican Train, and the NBA (Steve Nash and Russell Westbrook were almost like family). She loved her family dearly and is survived by her 4 sons, Mike (TK), Mark (Shelley), Tom (Denyce), and John; Mike's 3 children, Scott, Lara, and Brianne, and 2 grandchildren, Erin (Kris) and Alyssa; Mark's 3 children, Molly (Doug), Libby (Jeremy), and Steve (Hannah), and 5 grandkids, Charlie, Natalie, Sydney, Isabel and Lucy; Tom's 3 children, Chris (Mark), Casey (Dan), and Thomas III (Brooke), and 2 grandchildren, Dominic and Avery, with one on the way, and John's 2 children, Ian and Maddy. Thanks to Croixdale and her wonderful friends there. Thanks to Lakeview Hospital and the wonderful people there. Special thanks to Anne Anderson, Lakeview Hospice nurse, and The Pillars Hospice Home, the nurses and aides who were so good to her during her last 52 days. Visitation will be 7/18/19 at Simonet Funeral Home, 5-8pm, and 1 hour before the Mass, Friday, 7/19/19, 10-11am, at St. Mary's Church with the Mass at 11am and lunch to follow. Memorials are preferred to Croixdale, Lakeview, or the Pillars.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019