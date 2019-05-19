Home

Patricia J. (Connolly) CONWAY

Patricia J. (Connolly) CONWAY Obituary
Age 89 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; son, Paul "Buck"; son-in-law, Lantz Norris; and siblings, Eileen, Richard, Jerome and Nancy. Survived by children, Maureen Norris, Dennis (Kelli), Michael (Mary Jo), Timothy, Eileen Davison (Lincoln) and Maggie Jones (Jeff); daughters-in-law, Terry, Nancy and Shelly; brother, Larry Connolly; 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 am, Monday, May 20, 2019, at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th St., Oakdale, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
