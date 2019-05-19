|
Age 89 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; son, Paul "Buck"; son-in-law, Lantz Norris; and siblings, Eileen, Richard, Jerome and Nancy. Survived by children, Maureen Norris, Dennis (Kelli), Michael (Mary Jo), Timothy, Eileen Davison (Lincoln) and Maggie Jones (Jeff); daughters-in-law, Terry, Nancy and Shelly; brother, Larry Connolly; 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 am, Monday, May 20, 2019, at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th St., Oakdale, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019