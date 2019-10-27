|
Of Shoreview 9/1/46 – 10/23/19 Patty was the sweetest person you could ever meet. Her joy and purpose in life was her family. The second child of Joyce and Wilfred Keacher, Patty grew up in the rural community of Stacy, MN. She idolized older brother Jim. Younger sister Kathy was her pal and confidant. She bonded with youngest sister Debby through their faith journeys. Patty had a special bond with her younger brother David, as he was born shortly after Patty's first child was born. Patty was very involved during her school years with extracurricular activities before graduating from Chisago City High School. In 1967, Patty met Jerry Weaver on a dance floor, and 11 months later they wed. They were inseparable the next 51 years. Patty and Jerry settled in Arden Hills, where they raised their 3 children, who were born within a 5-year span. Patty worked as a secretary at Control Data, but spent most of her time being hands-on with her children. She never missed their many sporting events and extracurricular activities. A gifted homemaker, Patty was an avid sewer, fantastic cook and accomplished pianist. A steadfast person of faith, Patty lived out her Christian values with perpetual humility. Patty and Jerry embraced retirement and moved to Shoreview in 2005. They enjoyed being outdoors together, and the North Shore was a favorite destination. Preceded in death by her loving parents and dear sister Kathy. Survived by her devoted husband, grateful children Heidi (Mark Zoia), Jill Ronneberg (Jeff), Robert (Alisha) and 9 spoiled grandchildren (Sam, Sydney, Zander, Darby, Rocco, Nolan, Emmett, Cora and Violet), as well as bountiful extended family. In recent years Patty experienced Alzheimer's, and she was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer this fall, but she didn't "suffer" from either disease. She never complained, and always retained her sweet disposition. Patty's family is grateful to the angels from Northern Stars Homecare as well as HealthPartners Hospice Care Team #6. Memorial service Nov. 9 at 11 am at Centennial United Methodist Church in Roseville, Patty's spiritual home of 50 years. Visitation begins at 10 am. Memorials preferred to to Patty's church, or Feed My Starving Children, one of her favorite charities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019