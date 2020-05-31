Patricia J. YARDLEY
Age 91, of Roseville Passed Peacefully on May 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Charles J. Wettergren (1960) and Dr. Donald H. Yardley (2009); parents, George & Marion Hughes; and daughter-in-law, Sue Wettergren. Survived by children, Tom Wettergren (Kris Henning), Sue (John) Vono, Chuck (Dawn) Wettergren; grand children, Emily Wettergren (Nick Pasqualini) and Ryan Wettergren; sister-in-law, Betty Emery; brother-in-law, Hal Yardley; and other family and friends. Pat was a longtime librarian with Ramsey County Public Library. The family would like to thank the staff at EagleCrest for their compassionate care. Private family service. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
