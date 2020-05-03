Age 93, formerly of White Bear Lake Died peacefully on April 29. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by loving husband, Paul, brothers (Virgil, David, Edward) and parents (Katherine and Edward). Survived by children, Kevin (Kris) and Kathleen (Mark) Drayna; grandchildren, Benjamin and Megan Drayna; step-grandchildren, Joseph and Jaclyn Hamilton; sister-in-law Donna Flynn; cousin Jessica Austin; many other relatives and friends. Private funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church of White Bear Lake with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. For those wishing to offer memorials, please consider St. Pius X Church or White Pine Advanced Assisted Living of Cottage Grove.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store