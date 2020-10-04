1/
Patricia Jean "Patti" GOERING-KAMIS
March 10, 1963 — September 24, 2020 Patti was born in Saint Paul and was raised on the East Side. Served in United States Navy. Preceded in death by parents David and Madonna Goering; brother David and sister Barbara, and nephew Justin. Survived by loving husband Theodore Kamis, Brooklyn Park; brother Steven, sisters Susan and Jennifer; nieces Jessica, Jordyn, Alisha and Brianna; and nephew Nicholas; along with several grand nieces and nephews; as well as several exchange students she loved throughout the years. Patti especially loved doting on family, cooking and crafting. Many memories of cherished times by many. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
