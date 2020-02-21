Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
View Map

Patricia Jean (Billy) KEPPERS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jean (Billy) KEPPERS Obituary
Age 87 of Shoreview Passed Peacefully into Eternal Life February 19, 2020 Survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Ralph; children, Deborah (Tony) Sanders, MaryLynn Riesch, Kathleen (Pat) Kelly, Andrew, Paula Gallagher and Anna Lund; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wally Billy, Andre Armstrong and Trudi Toland; daughter-in-law, Judith. Preceded in death by her son, Kenneth; 5 siblings. Founding member and a pillar of her church. Visitation 4-7PM Monday, Feb. 24 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Feb. 25 (visitation begins at 10AM) at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Saint Odilia Prayer Garden. Memorials to St. Odilia Building Expansion Debt Reduction Campaign.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -