Age 87 of Shoreview Passed Peacefully into Eternal Life February 19, 2020 Survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Ralph; children, Deborah (Tony) Sanders, MaryLynn Riesch, Kathleen (Pat) Kelly, Andrew, Paula Gallagher and Anna Lund; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wally Billy, Andre Armstrong and Trudi Toland; daughter-in-law, Judith. Preceded in death by her son, Kenneth; 5 siblings. Founding member and a pillar of her church. Visitation 4-7PM Monday, Feb. 24 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Feb. 25 (visitation begins at 10AM) at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Saint Odilia Prayer Garden. Memorials to St. Odilia Building Expansion Debt Reduction Campaign.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2020